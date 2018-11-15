Initiative recycles 2M kg of agricultural plastic waste

Almost two million kilograms of bulk fertiliser bags have been recycled as part of an environmental stewardship initiative that has partnered with fertiliser companies, farmers and local councils.

The Farm Waste Recovery program began in 2015 and collects fertiliser bags made out of woven polypropylene at council depots, resellers and farmers to recover the material.

After collection, the bags are then processed and recycled for use in other plastic items such as garden furniture and traffic bollards to divert the material from landfill.

Managing Director of Farm Waste Recovery Stephen Richards said the initiative has saved the community more than $1.25 million in landfill and waste management costs over three years.

“We are very grateful for the proactive support provided by our key stakeholders and they should feel very proud of their recycling efforts as we celebrate National Recycling Week for 2018,” Mr Richards said.

“The time is right to expand the Farm Waste Recovery program as we develop new processing plants for the recovered material to ensure that recycled plastics are used in the manufacture of new products.”