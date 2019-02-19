Infrastructure Priority List welcomed by ALC

The Australian Logistics Council says that the Infrastructure Priority List released by Infrastructure Australia highlights continued need for targeted investment in freight infrastructure projects that will enhance supply chain efficiency and safety, and make Australia more internationally competitive.

“It is essential that Australia makes infrastructure investment decisions that are based on sound principles and evidence-based assessments regarding a project’s capacity to contribute to our economic strength, and liveability of our communities,” said ALC Chair Philip Davies.

“In the past, the Infrastructure Priority List has helped to build support for investment in critical freight infrastructure projects which are now being undertaken, including Western Sydney Airport, Inland Rail, the Moorebank Intermodal Terminal and more recently the Port Botany freight rail duplication, which was supported in the 2018 Federal Budget.”

“It is especially pleasing to note this year’s list again includes the development of a National Freight and Supply Chain Strategyas a high priority initiative.”

“To further boost the effectiveness of that Strategy when it is released later this year, ALC urges governments to prioritise investment in key freight-related initiatives IA has included in this year’s list, including:

Upgrading Chullora Junction to enhance Sydney’s freight rail network;

Constructing the North East Link in Melbourne to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance freight efficiency;

Pursuing a dedicated freight rail connection from Inland Rail to the Port of Brisbane;

Enhancing capacity and traffic flows on the Mitchell and Kwinana Freeways in Perth;

Completing the upgrade of the Adelaide North-South road corridor to enhance capacity and efficiency of freight movement to the airport and port precincts;

Investing in road and rail improvements on the Burnie to Hobart freight corridor;

Implementation of the Advanced Train Management System on the ARTC network; and

Establishing a national electric vehicle fast-charging network to overcome ‘range anxiety’ among freight logistics operators.

“Australia must do everything possible to eliminate capacity constraints in our freight networks if we wish to succeed in an increasingly competitive global market. Securing investment in these priority projects will help to deliver that outcome.”