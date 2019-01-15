Infrastructure Australia appoints new CEO

Infrastructure Australia has named its new chief executive officer as the organisation prepares to release the Australian Infrastructure Audit in mid-2019.

Romilly Madew has been appointed to the role and has been recognised by the Infrastructure Australia Board as a leader in the property and construction industry.

She has led the Green Building Council of Australia since 2006 and has experience as a CEO with strategy, governance and policy development.

As CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia, she represented more than 650 companies with a collective turnover of $40 billion, and presided over the Green Star rating system that has been used in more than 2250 projects across the country.

She has also held Board positions with the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council, Sydney Olympic Park Authority and has been part of a number of ministerial panels, including the Cities Reference Group, National Urban Policy Forum and the China/Australia Services Sector Forum.

Romilly has won multiple awards, including the 2015 International Leadership Award from the US Green Building Council and the 2017 World Green Building Council Chairman’s Award.

Infrastructure Australia Acting CEO Anna Chau will continue in her role until April 2019, where she will then resume her role as Executive Director of Project Advisory.

Infrastructure Australia Chair Julieanne Alroe said the organisation remains focused on developing the evidence base to guide nationally significant infrastructure investment and reform.

“We look forward to another productive year working with our colleagues in all levels of government, as well as industry and the community, to deliver better infrastructure for all Australians,” Julieanne said.