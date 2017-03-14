Industry panel for national freight inquiry announced

Darren Chester, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, has appointed three prominent industry experts to the panel of the inquiry into Freight and Supply Chain Productivity, a research project to help inform the development of the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy.

Chester said the inquiry would support the delivery of the strategy by outlining how existing infrastructure can be best utilised and guide future investment.

“The Turnbull–Joyce government has a record $50 billion infrastructure program rolling out across Australia and this strategy will assist in making long-term infrastructure decisions that will reduce congestion, improve productivity, and create jobs,” Chester added.

The chosen senior industry panel experts are Maurice James, Managing Director of Qube; Nicole Lockwood, Principal of Lockwood Advisory, Board of Infrastructure Australia; and Marika Calfas, CEO of NSW Ports.

Chester said the national freight and supply chain strategy was a key recommendation by Infrastructure Australia in the recently launched Australian Infrastructure Plan.

“The effective movement of freight goes hand in hand with our national prosperity and opportunity for job growth,” he said.

“The Inquiry will draw on a significant amount of work completed already, including the National Ports Strategy, National Land Freight Strategy, and current state and territory freight/port strategies and plans.”

Michael Kilgariff, Managing Director, ALC commented, “I am confident that the panel, working with the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development, with Infrastructure Australia, can deliver a report that sets a clear course for freight and logistics planning, infrastructure, and regulation.

“All panel members are recognised as industry leaders and have made a considerable contribution to the freight and logistics industry.

“ALC looks forward to working with the Panel, industry and government to deliver a meaningful and comprehensive Strategy that will serve as a useful tool for all levels of Government in developing supply chain policy over the years to come.”

The draft inquiry will be shared with industry and government for comment in late 2017, with the final report due by early 2018.