Industrial Internet Consortium and oneM2M partner on IIoT

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the global organisation transforming business and society by accelerating the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and oneM2M, the global IoT standards initiative, have announced they have agreed to work together to contribute to the creation and development of the industrial internet.

Under this agreement, the organisations will promote the digital economy by preventing fragmentation and by harmonising various aspects in the IIoT. Joint activities between the IIC and the oneM2M will include:

Collaboration, review and two-way feedback pertaining to IoT use cases, requirements and reference architectures.

Feedback to oneM2M standards from IIC testbeds and interoperability events.

Feedback from oneM2M to IIC Industrial Internet Reference Architecture.

Joint workshops, showcases and interoperability events.

“The Industrial IoT brings a whole new set of specific requirements in comparison to consumer IoT. Deriving those specific requirements from market driven use cases as well as lessons learnt from operational driven testbeds, such as those developed by IIC, is the only viable option to develop the set of standards needed for IIoT.” said oneM2M’s technical plenary chair Dr. Omar Elloumi, of Nokia. “Formalising our cooperation with the IIC is an important step in meeting these requirements. oneM2M has built an interoperability framework that’s applicable within and across IoT application domains. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the IIC to extend our footprint of standards”

“Horizontal technologies that enable scalability across a variety of industrial verticals are essential to the widespread adoption IIoT,” said Wael William Diab, IIC Chair of the Liaison Working Group. “We are excited about working with oneM2M to ensure that interoperability remains a core tenet of the IIoT as we look to accelerate the growth of IIoT applications.”