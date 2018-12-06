Industrial Internet 4.0 Summit kicks off in February

The manufacturing sector’s established and early adopters of the Industry 4.0 technologies will come together on 26-28 February 2019 at the third annual Industrial Internet 4.0 Summit in Sydney to share lessons around advanced manufacturing.

These manufacturers – coming from Australia, New Zealand and Asia – will shed a spotlight on the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies to build the “smarts” into production, while delivering goods and services in real-time directly to consumers.

Over the first two days of the summit, more than 35 speakers will assess the potential of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to streamline operational costs and compete in a connected, fast-paced and tech-savvy global economy. The third day of the summit is dedicated to a post-conference workshop tailored for industrial analytics professionals, ICT managers or business executives seeking to gain deeper insights into the use of analytics in advanced manufacturing.

The discussion topics will include integration between operations and technology, as well as an assessment of connected networks, mobility and human-machine interaction. Industry leaders will quantify the return on investment (ROI) in connected sensors, devices, robotics, big data and analytics, artificial Intelligence, embedded electronics and cloud computing. Multiple perspectives take the narrative into “deep dive” discussions incorporating innovative manufacturers, think tanks, government departments and higher education that are investing in Industry 4.0 hubs and moving trials into broader adoption. Technology solutions are showcased at a dedicated industry expo.

Roll-call of innovative manufacturers

The projects being showcased include Orica (Singapore), Fonterra (Hamilton), as well as manufacturers including the Thales Group, Imagine Intelligent Materials, Movus, Cook Medical, Bluescope Steel,

TradieBot Industries, and ESM. An established roll-call of award- winning manufacturers will share experiences around the next step to Industry 4.0 adoption. These manufacturers include Leighton O’ Brien, Keech Australia, GPC Electronics, Dematec, Sutton Tools and Dulux.

The summit offers timely, candid and thought-provoking insights into Industry 4.0 adoption – with a closer scrutiny of the tripartite government-industry-higher education support of Industry 4.0 platforms. The broader goal is to build Australia’s manufacturing base, while enabling small-to- medium enterprises to compete with brand names across global markets.

Intelligent factories drive the conversation

The attendees in the program can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the technologies being used to build “intelligent” or “smart” factories. These factories improve production processes through automation and advanced manufacturing.

Industry players examine the benefits, challenges and costs of embracing Industry 4.0 technologies. These discussions, held in a peer- to-peer discussion environment, clarify why emerging technology solutions extend beyond the physical production of goods. The Industry 4.0 platforms support broader functions incorporating planning, supply chain logistics and last-mile delivery.

Building the “smarts” into factories

Strategies to integrate operational and IT platforms to build the “smarts” into advanced manufacturing can be expected as some key lessons from the program. Business owners share their first-hand experiences on how to leverage IoT, sensors, connected devices, intelligent networks, advanced analytics, robotics, and automation to grow connected factories.

Candid discussions focus on boosting interaction between devices, humans and machines

to work collaboratively and boost sensing capabilities. The potential of convergence of technologies, incorporating internet, telecommunications and new media, are examined to deliver products and services from the factory floor directly to the home.