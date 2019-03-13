IICA Technology Expo coming to Wollongong in March

With under a month to go, the IICA Technology Expo is coming to Wollongong, exhibiting the latest in the instrumentation, control and automation industry.

The event will be hosted at the Wests Illawarra, 1 Hargreaves St, Unanderra, NSW, on Wednesday 27 March, from 2pm to 6pm.

All are welcome to attend, with attendees to receive free entry. Available spaces remain for those wishing to exhibit at the event, but they are selling fast.

Wollongong is NSW’s third largest city and lies on the narrow strip between the Illawarra escarpment and the Pacific Ocean, approximately 80km south of Sydney. This great city is a superior business location and is an ideal location for the expo.

Many national and international industry-leading companies will be exhibiting, demonstrating the newest and most innovative commercial engineering products in the ever-changing instrumentation, control and automation industry.

Among the companies exhibiting will be Pilz Australia, Phoenix Contact, Weidmüller, Schneider Electric, AMS Instrumentation & Calibration, Treotham Automation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, and many more.

For more Information and to register, click here.