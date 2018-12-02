ICP Electronics Australia introduces iEi Integration’s PPC-F-Q370 Series AI-ready panel PC

ICP Electronics Australia has introduced iEi Integration’s new PPC-F-Q370 Series of artificial intelligence ready panel PCs for applications including machine vision and AOI defect classification.

The PPC-F-Q370 Series of panel PCs is based on the Intel OpenVINO toolkit and supports Intel 8th Generation Core desktop processors. As an AI-ready solution the panel PCs are prime for applications such as AOI defect classification, facial recognition, and machine vision for sorting and grading of agricultural products.

The entire PPC-F-Q370 Series features IP66 front panel protection with the PCAP (projected capacitive touch) touchscreen and front aluminium bezel connected by waterproof glue, internal dust-sealing poron from the LCD to the touchscreen, and rubber sealing on the screen’s back edge to create an extra seal when the PC is mounted.

The touchscreen is anti-glare and UV-resistant, ideal for outdoor applications, meeting the ASTM G154 performance criteria Cycle 1 for 1000 hours. The series comes in six sizes: 15″, 15.6″, 17″, 18.5″, 21.5″, and 23.8″, suitable for a range of spatial requirements.

In terms of I/O, the PPC-F-Q370 Series comes with HDMI output, 6x USB 3.0 ports, 2x GbE LAN ports, 2x RS-232 COM ports, 4x hot-swappable HDD bays, 4x PCIe 3.0 low profile expansion slots, 2x M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD slots, microphone in and line-out ports, an AT/ATX switch, and a reset button.

Finally, the PPC-F-Q370 Series is compatible with standard server rack cabinets and comes with an optional rack mount and wall mount kit.

KEY FEATURES: