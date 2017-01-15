Huawei announces Mate 9 release date

Huawei Australia has announced that the Huawei Mate 9 will be available from February 7th. It will retail for $999.00 and will be available through Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-fi, Harvey Norman and participating retailers.

The handset’s key features include:

Kirin 960 chipset, the world’s highest performing smartphone processor

EMUI 5.0, an intuitive user interface that streamlines the users’ experience with the OS

HUAWEI SuperCharge technology that delivers enough power for a full day’s usage from a 20 minute charge.

Second generation Leica dual-lens camera with 12-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and Hybrid Zoom, featuring a superior 2x magnification

The device combines a 4000 mAh high-density battery with Huawei’s all new SuperCharge technology. With its advanced power saving technology, the HUAWEI Mate 9 increases battery life to provide over two days of normal usage(2.4 days using the Huawei Normal Usage testing model and 1.7 days using the Huawei Heavy Usage testing model).

Supporting 5A fast charging, SuperCharge technology enables a 50 percent improvement over the previous generation– 10 minutes of charge provides enough power to watch two 90 minute movies. Most importantly, the battery sets a new standard in charging technology including Super Safe 5-gate protection, which offers real-time voltage, current and temperature monitoring to significantly reduce safety hazards and safeguard battery life.

The Mate 9 features a 5.9-inch FHD display. It is constructed using 50 unique processes including one hour of CNC milling, resulting in a high-precision unibody metal frame.

With the introduction of EMUI 5.0, the Mate 9 reimagines the native Android operating system using Linux to improve the experience, aesthetics and functionality. With EMUI 5.0, the handset becomes more intelligent and efficient over time by understanding users’ behaviour patterns, and ensures the highest priority applications are given preference subject to system resources.