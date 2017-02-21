Huawei and JCU launch NB-IoT lab, IoT engineering degree

Huawei and James Cook University (JCU) have announced a new partnership to develop the latest innovation and technology around NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT).

In an Australian first, JCU will host a dedicated live NB-IoT lab to research and develop applications, smart devices and sensor networks. Huawei has provided the university with the latest IoT technology as well as direct funding for specialised research.

Research carried out at the IoT lab will feed into Huawei’s global IoT development. Part of the research will focus on IoT for a smart reef, smart healthcare and smart agriculture.

“We all know that IoT is going to be the major game changing technology of the future and NB-IoT will be the major driver of this ICT revolution,” said Xichu Zhao (James), CEO Huawei Australia.

“Huawei is committed to open innovation and cooperation, creating greater value for our customers, advancing the ICT industry, and ultimately investing and building a better connected Australia.

“Working closely with strong partners like James Cook University, we can help build a stronger and better IoT ecosystem.

“The new IoT laboratory will support the first IoT-specific engineering degree offered in Australia,” said Zhao.

To further support the university and its students, Huawei will also offer JCU IoT students the opportunity to travel to Huawei’s global headquarters in China and its Australian headquarters in Sydney as part of its highly successful Seeds for the Future program.

“The Internet of Things is based on something that is central to our mission in the Tropics: building greater connectivity between people, place and technology,” said JCU vice chancellor Professor Sandra Harding.

“From designing smarter cities, to growing precision agricultural systems, monitoring natural environments in real-time, and creating clever health solutions that work in remote communities – we don’t want to be just a part of that future, we want to lead it. Huawei are the perfect partners for us in that ambition.”

The Huawei/James Cook University IoT lab has been officially opened by John Lord AM, chairman of Huawei and Professor Sandra Harding, vice chancellor at James Cook University.

Eighty students of JCU’s IoT specific engineering program will have the opportunity to train and learn on live, cutting edge IoT technology in real time.

The IoT degree, the first of its kind in Australia, combines the study of electronic engineering with internet technologies, wireless communications, sensor device, industrial design and cloud computing.