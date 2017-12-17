Holden sells renamed Lionsgate manufacturing plant

Australian car importer Holden has confirmed the sale of its former manufacturing plant in Adelaide, less than two months after closing its assembly operations.

The Melbourne-based developer, Pelligra Group, has bought the Elizabeth site for an undisclosed fee and will turn it into a business park, though it has been reported that the plant could remain vacant for another 18 months.

Paying homage to Holden’s lion logo, the site will be renamed Lionsgate Business Park. It will be used for a variety of services, including construction, engineering, manufacturing and automotive.

“Our wish for the future has always been that it continues to create jobs for Elizabeth and the surrounding area and we believe that Pelligra’s master plan for the site is positioned to achieve this,” said Holden’s director of manufacturing engineering and facilities, Matthew Goodwins

Holden, which will continue some operations at the site, is carrying out a contamination assessment of the site which should be completed in November next year, ahead of the handover.

“South Australia has an exciting future based on its major role in the defence industry, its significant mining and resources portfolio, its strength in food and agriculture, its geographically central location, advanced renewable energy position and its affordability,” said Pelligra Group chairman Ross Pelligra

“We see enormous potential in the Holden site based on partnering with businesses operating in these sectors but also in keeping the site’s automotive heritage alive through the development of a cluster of complementary industries.”