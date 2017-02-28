High rates of apprentice worker injuries in the ACT

A high number of apprentices working on construction sites in the ACT are getting serious injuries, some lodging several compensation claims.

Each month, three apprentices get serious injuries and around one in seven, lodge a compensation claim, according to the Canberra Times.

Although some of the injuries were minor, there have been some serious cases, including sliced fingers, heads hitting metal brackets, nail guns and screws into limbs, strained backs, timber and metal in eyes, and twisted ankles.

Data from the ACT government highlighted that over the past three years, there have been around 100 incidents apprentices have been involved in that have warranted compensation claims.

There are also cases of apprentices lodging a number of compensation claims during their traineeship.

Between 2014 and 2016, around 15 per cent of the Masters Builders Association’s (MBA) 150 apprentices enrolled in the organisation’s training program lodged a compensation claim – much higher than the construction sector’s four per cent injury rate.

The majority of incidents, however, placed the blame on the worker themselves.

Kirk Conningham, MBA ACT chief executive, said the company’s high injury rate stemmed from the way they train their apprentices to report all incidents as well as near misses.

“This is consistent with modern safety culture that aims to prevent incidents or injury by identifying even apparently minor workplace issues,” he said.

Personal injury lawyer Noor Blumer said she often received a large amount of inquiries from injured workers on the state’s construction sites.

She added that young apprentices rarely questioned their supervisors over safety concerns as they worried about being ridiculed or even bullied.

“Young workers don’t have the skills and experience to recognise dangerous work practices, which leaves them more vulnerable to injuries,” she said.

The construction industry is Australia’s third most dangerous sector, followed by the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries; and transport, postal, and warehousing respectively.