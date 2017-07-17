Harvey Beef wins big at Food & Beverage Industry Awards

Western Australia’s Harvey Beef took out top honours at the Food & Beverage Industry Awards in Sydney last night, winning the ‘Best of the Best’ award for its Finest Quality Beef Range.

It was a big night all round for the sixth generation family-owned company, which also took out the award in the ‘Meat, Poultry and Smallgoods’ category.

Accepting the award, Daniel Briggs (pictured, right) operations manager for retail at Harvey Beef, said the win was “overwhelming”.

“This is a new factory for us. We have been around since 1919 and, in the last 12 months, we finally started our retail packaging division,” he said.

“We wanted to get our product out on a retail format, both in domestic and export. The opportunity was looking at a product that would extend shelf life and, with Sealed Air, we knew that was the best option for us.

“For the team back home, they are going to be so proud of this award.”

According to the judges, there were a number of factors behind their ‘Best of the Best’ decision.

“Harvey Beef have ticked a multitude of boxes with their Finest Quality Beef Range. Using the best quality Australian beef, they have increased shelf life in a sustainable way, ensuring that there is reduced packaging and food waste,” they commented.

Held at a sold-out Doltone House Hyde Park, the awards were again a great success. Host this year by Channel 7’s Natalie Barr, there were nine awards in all.

Food & Beverage Industry News would like to thank the award sponsors – Flavour Makers (Platinum Sponsor), Creative Food Solutions, Nord Drivesystems, Miller Leith, and CHR Hansen. Without their support, this event would not be possible.

The full list of winners –

Beverage of the Year – sponsored by BeanScene Magazine

Sheep Whey Vodka – Hartshorn Distillery

Health Foods – sponsored by Miller Leith

Fermented Turmeric – Fermentanicals

Ingredient Innovation – sponsored by Creative Food Solutions

Apple Extract Flavour, Sweetener – Botanical Innovations

Innovative Technology of the Year – sponsored by NORD DRIVESYSTEMS

HMPS5000 Wraparound Case Packer – HMPS

Meat, Poultry and Smallgoods – sponsored by COG Advertising

Finest Quality Beef Range – Harvey Beef

Paddock to Plate – sponsored by Chr. Hansen

White Corn Tortillas, Totopos & Tostaditas – El Cielo

Ready Meals – sponsored by Manark Printing

Appetite for Healthy Range – Andrews Meat Industries

Food Safety Equipment and Materials – sponsored by MEGATRANS2018

BladeStop Series II – Scott Automation & Robotics

Best of the Best – sponsored by Flavour Makers

Finest Quality Beef Range – Harvey Beef