GS1 NEXUS 2019 conference to shape future of supply chains

GS1 Nexus 2019, the conference hosted by GS1 Australia, will feature speakers from more than 45 companies and organisations including Coles, Woolworths, Amazon, Google, the Small Business Ombudsman and Business Victoria, the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association (AHHA) and the Australasian Railway Association (ARA) who will share the latest insights and expertise to address today’s industry challenges and help shape the future supply chain networks in the digital age.

GS1 Nexus 2019 will take place on 14 May 2019 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre and on 17 May 2019 at the Sydney International Convention Centre. The conference program and speaker line-up is available at www.gs1nexus.org.au/program

Now in its 8th year, around 700 supply chain professionals, business owners, health providers, industry leaders, solution providers and representatives from government and associations will attend GS1 Nexus to learn what predictions are being made for industry and to unlock new opportunities for their business with GS1 standards.

“This year’s program showcases the latest trends and foundational capabilities businesses need to survive with a focus on traceability systems and optimising data in today’s digital world,” said Marcel Sieira, head of customer engagement and business development at GS1 Australia.

“New this year, the conference offers delegates these morning plenary sessions: Technology Disruption in the Supply Chain, Standards in Freight and Logistics, Traceability and Safety Trends and Digital Commerce. In the afternoon delegates can attend four separate streams showcasing key topics in Food & Beverage, Online Retail, Healthcare and Rail,” he said.

Maria Palazzolo, executive director and CEO of GS1 Australia said, “‘As we celebrate our 40th year of supporting Australian industry, we’re excited to bring together businesses and industries at GS1 Nexus 2019 as we explore new concepts and technologies, both local and global, to reduce supply chain complexity, keep costs down and enable clear trading partner exchanges with GS1 standards.”

GS1 Nexus also offers opportunities for delegates to network and learn in the “Marketplace” exhibit area showcasing the latest products and solutions for those looking to support the implementation of GS1 standards in their business, and to discover more about the suite of GS1 Australia services.