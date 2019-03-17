GR Engineering secures $25m contract with BCI Minerals

BCI Minerals has appointed GR Engineering to provide contract services at the Mardie salt and potash project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

GR Engineering will serve as lead engineer on the project’s definitive feasibility study (DFS), designing packages for the site’s salt plant, sulphate of potash (SOP) plant, port facilities, ponds and crystallisers.

The company will also provide cost estimates and oversee the design of site works such as a 135-hectare trial pond, accomodation camp, power generation, and access road upgrades. The $25 million contract is expected to conclude by the end of June 2019.

BCI plans to develop the Mardie project to produce salt and SOP from seawater. The company, which completed a pre-feasibility study last year, expects the DFS to increase annual forecast production capacity to four million tonnes of salt and 100,000 tonnes of SOP. BCI hopes to secure its environmental approvals by the end of 2019.

BCI managing director Alwyn Vorster said the DFS would place the company in a position to reach a final investment decision by “the first quarter of 2020” and praised GR Engineering as a valuable partner on the project.

The company is also known for its work at the Iron Valley iron mine in the Pilbara with Mineral Resources, from which it receives tenement royalties.

BCI is currently in the process of divesting its Pilbara iron ore assets (including Iron Valley) to shift focus on its salt and potash production.

“The Mardie project is a unique development opportunity for BCI,” said GR Engineering managing director Geoff Jones. “GR Engineering is pleased to be involved with this high profile Western Australian project.”