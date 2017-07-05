Government secures European airfreight agreements

The Australian Government has settled new air services arrangements with Cyprus, Italy and Greece. Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the new arrangements were part of the Government’s plan to expand Australia’s aviation footprint in the region.

“Australian airlines now have the ability to significantly expand existing code share operations to Italy, as well as an opportunity to start weekly freight services between the two countries.

“The revised air services arrangements with Greece provide even greater flexibility for Australian and Greek airlines. In addition, each country’s airlines will now be able to operate an unlimited number of freight services between Australia and Greece.

“The new arrangements between Australia and Cyprus mean that, for the first time, the airlines of both countries can start operating services between Australia and Cyprus, either using their own aircraft or via code share with other airlines.”

Over the past 12 months the Australian Government has concluded a number of other new air services arrangements, notably with China, Taiwan, Israel, Peru, Fiji and Kiribati.