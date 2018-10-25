Government invests $3.5 billion to improve roads

The Australian Government will invest $3.5 billion over the next decade through the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative, ensuring key freight roads efficiently connect agricultural and mining regions to ports, airports and other transport hubs.

The initiative will support works on regional roads, inter-regional and interstate highways that address pinch points and other impediments to freight movements.

ROSI will invest in the key freight corridors that connect primary agricultural areas and mining resource regions to ports, airports and other transport hubs. The upgrades will also support communities along the corridors and provide better access for tourists and other road users.

The Australian Government will be working with state and territory governments and industry to determine priorities and finalise implementation arrangements.

Funding has been specifically earmarked for Northern Australia, Tasmania (focussing on the Bass Highway), the Barton Highway corridor between regional New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory and to deliver the Bindoon Bypass on the Great Northern Highway in Western Australia.

These corridors are characterised by narrow sections of road, low capacity bridges and deteriorating pavements, all of which constrain the productivity and efficiency of freight movements.

ROSI funding will target these impediments to catalyse economic activity and improve access to communities and tourist attractions.