Global Pumps at AIMEX 2017

To demonstrate its commitment to solving the toughest pumping challenges of all, Global Pumps will be showcasing a large range of mining pumps and equipment at the Asia-Pacific International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) in Sydney 29-31 August 2017.

Mine sites are notorious for extremely harsh conditions and have the most difficult pumping requirements, with the highest abrasive wear on pumps than any other industry. Its focus is on using innovation to reduce costs, increase productivity and minimise downtime with the best pumps for the worst jobs.

This year at AIMEX Global Pumps will be at Stand 1020, the first stand on the right next to the main entrance to the dome.

On display will be a range of the latest, world-leading mine pumps and equipment, and our new ground-breaking predictive maintenance technology.

With its focus on solving tough challenges, it will have experienced engineers and pump experts on site who will be able to help mining professionals with specific pumping applications and requirements for mine sites.

Mining pumps include: