Global logistics market worth $16,063 Bn by 2022

The global logistics market is forecasted to reach US$12, 012 Bn ($16,063 Bn) by 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research.

‘Logistics – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022’ projects a CAGR of 3.48% from 2016 to 2022, with Asia-Pacific dominating the global market in terms of revenue – accounting for more than a 34 per cent share of the global market. China accounts for about a 59 per cent share in the Asia-Pacific logistics market.

In 2014, the roadway segment dominated the global logistics market in terms of revenue, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.33 per cent during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment dominated the global logistics market, accounting for about 26 per cent share in 2014.

The major players profiled in the report include Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, The Maersk Group, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H.Robinson, Dsv Global Transports and Logistics, Panalpina, United Parcel Service (UPS), Supply Chain Solutions and Geodis.

“Global logistics market holds a vital scope for growth globally,” said Sheetanshu Upadhyay, Research Analyst – Freight and Logistics at Allied Market Research. “Increasing applications of logistics market in the various modes and end-user industry is expected to fuel growth in the coming years.

“Roadways are one of the key components of modes of transportation and multimodal transport. It accounts for nearly 47.29 per cent of the overall mode of transportation used in the world logistics market. The segment contributed highest share in total logistics market owing to its speed transportations and flexibility.”