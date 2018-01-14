Global Entrepreneur Program to aid start-up manufacturers

Dassault Systèmes has announced its Global Entrepreneur Program to “accelerate” the development of breakthrough innovations by startups, entrepreneurs and makers.

The program, which leverages the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform, applications, expertise, and community of mentors and services, delivers a full portfolio of tailored solutions and different types of engagement to accompany innovators at every step of their development, from seed to late stage.

More than 1,000 startups, entrepreneurs and makers have already embarked with Dassault Systèmes on digitally developing real-world products and experiences.

With the Global Entrepreneur Program, they can use virtual worlds, collaboration, collective intelligence and communities to facilitate innovation, creativity, and to bring ideas to fruition.

Innovators can advance projects integrating internet of things and other technologies, design and test products, access online prototyping services using the latest 3D printing methods, and share knowledge and know-how with a qualified network of professionals, experts and peers from many industries.

“Entrepreneurs have told us that they value the social community of an incubator above all else, and we listened,” said Frédéric Vacher, Director, Corporate Strategy Innovation, Dassault Systèmes.

“Dassault Systèmes loves startups, and our Global Entrepreneur Program supports their innovation processes by providing cloud applications and online communities and services, whatever their industry, product, needs or maturity level.

“Gone are the days when only large companies had the myriad of skills, resources and capabilities to yield breakthroughs. We are a catalyst and enabler for large companies and startups alike to create concepts, bring virtual and real worlds together, and empower a renaissance of innovation.”