Get water level data the way you want it

Available from Thermo Fisher Scientific, In-Situ Level TROLL data loggers provide accurate and reliable water level/pressure and temperature data for up to 10 years.

The level TROLL loggers have patented twist-lock connectors and RuggedCable Systems that ensure error-free deployments. Importantly, the integrated Win-Situ software streamlines all analysis and reporting, enabling real-time networks and 24/7 access to quality data.

Applications for Level TROLL data loggers include: aquifer characterisation (slug and pumping tests), coastal (tide/harbour levels and wetland/esturay research), hydrologic events (crest stage gauges, storm surge monitoring and flood control systems), long-term, real-time groundwater and surface water monitoring and mining remediation.

Key features of In-Situ Level TROLL 400, 500 and 700 Data Loggers:

Increase productivity – Reduce training and installation time with the In-Situ intuitive software platform and integrated components

Streamline analysis and reporting – Automate water level corrections, accelerate reporting and export data with the Win-Situ software

Setup real time networks – Connect data loggers to Tube and Cube systems, radios or other data collection platforms for 24/7 data access

Deploy in all environments – Solid titanium and sealed construction ensures the loggers can be used in fresh, salt, and contaminated waters.

Log accurate data – Sensors undergo NIST -traceable factory calibration across the full pressure and temperature range

Long-lasting operation – Reduce field trips with low-power loggers that typically last 10 years

For more information call 1300 735 295 or email InfoEnviroAU@thermofisher.com. Alternatively, visit: www.thermofisher.com.au/EIP.

