Get ready for the biggest AUSPACK ever

Planning is well underway for the southern hemisphere’s leading processing and packaging trade event, AUSPACK 2019, with phased exhibitor applications opening on October 24th.

Recognised globally, the long-running biennial event is heading back to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 26-29 March, 2019, where it will showcase mega trends in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical processing and packaging industries.

Mark Dingley, Chairman of the Australian Packaging & Processing Machinery Association (APPMA), which owns AUSPACK, said, “With a record show in 2017, our 2019 event is already looking exciting.”

Key initiatives developed in 2017 will again be part of the future-driven AUSPACK 2019.

These include Processing Day and the Packaging & Processing Innovation & Design (PIDA) Awards, along with interactive tools to enhance visitors’ experiences. The long-running National Technical Forums, staged in partnership with the AIP, will also be held across the four days. These well-attended educational offerings will once again cover an extensive range of topics.

“Processing Day, held as part of the growing Packaging & Processing Week, and the new awards were excellent inclusions and added a lot of value for visitors. We developed Processing Day to enhance the opportunities for processing companies to meet other key players and it was a very useful business tool, while the well-received PIDA Awards — the only awards program of their type in Australasia — were an excellent way to recognise those making a significant difference in packaging and processing.”

Businesses who innovate across the spectrum of processing technologies, packaging machinery, sustainable packaging, active and intelligent packaging, digital printing, packaging for ecommerce, “last-mile” solutions, Industry 4.0, factories of the future, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality are encouraged to apply for exhibition space.

Ali Mead, Event Director with Exhibition and Trade Fairs (ETF), the organisers of AUSPACK, said, “This time, exhibitor applications will be handled a little differently, with APPMA members and previous Melbourne exhibitors given first options in the four phases.”

The 2019 exhibition-space application process is:

Phase 1: 24th October – 6th November, 2017: open to APPMA members who have previously exhibited in Melbourne (AUSPACK 2015).

Phase 2: 7th November – 4th December: open to all APPMA members.

Phase 3: 5th-18th December: open to all previous Melbourne (AUSPACK 2015) exhibitors, with the opportunity to secure their previous space or similar if unavailable.

Phase 4: 30th January, 2018, through to 2019 event until sold out: open to all potential exhibitors on a first come first served basis.

Ms Mead said, “AUSPACK 2017 was a record-breaking Sydney show, with so many elements making it a resounding success. From the interactive and engaging visitor experiences, to the product launches that happened right across the show floor, 2017 was one very memorable show. AUSPACK 2019 is on target to be even more exciting and rewarding for the businesses who exhibit and attending visitors.”