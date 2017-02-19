Generators for remote, harsh environments

JCB Construction Equipment Australia’s (CEA) new mobile generators are claimed to be built to last in harsh environments, with nine models from the QS Series coming to Australia.

“Each model has three-stage fuel filters and an optional self-cleaning air filter to protect the engine from premature wear,” says Dave Moselen, JCB CEA National Product Manager for JCB Power Products. “The whole range has been tested and operated to withstand temperatures over 50 degrees Celsius so they can provide non-stop power and performance no matter where they are installed.”

The generators are fitted with a steel canopy incorporating a single piece roof that is protected by a phosphate dip and a seven stage paint process. This is said to ensure increased strength and durability for even the most extreme conditions.

“The noise levels in the QS series generators is as low as 62dBA so they’re ideal for a range of applications,” says Moselen.

Large, heavy-duty service doors give access for regular servicing, and there are robust removable hinges so operators can lift the doors off for maintenance access.

All models 65kVA and above have JCB LiveLink, which offers real-time information on maintenance, run hours, and security straight to a computer, tablet or mobile device. LiveLink allows operators to monitor and manage the power generators to maximise productivity, decrease running costs and increase efficiency.

“We understand that our mobile generators are frequently used in remote locations or other harsh environments,” says Moselen. “JCB LiveLink allows users to check their generator in real-time or easily switch between power usage levels when there are changing conditions. On top of that, the models are equipped with Mecc Alte alternators.”

The QS series come with the standard-fit Deep Sea Electronics (DSE) 4510 control panel.



The generators also come with an optional DSE 4520 control panel, which includes a transfer switch for change-over between mains and generator power in the events of mains failure.