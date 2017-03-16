GearWrench 3-piece locking flex handle ratchet set with 9 flex head positions

Industry-leading hand tool manufacturer, GearWrench introduces the new three-piece locking flex handle ratchet set designed for use in limited space applications where angled ratcheting may be required. Incorporating ¼, ⅜ and ½-inch drives, the new locking flex handle ratchets assist everyone from a home handyman to a seasoned tradesman in traditional straight fastening work or jobs with limited accessibility.

Ratchet handle flexibility comes from the flush mounted on/off switch for customisable access angles in hard-to-reach areas. The user can employ the locking head feature to use the ratchet in nine fixed angle positions, or almost unlimited flexible head positions when unlocked. This provides extreme versatility as the ratcheting function can be used for traditional straight fastening or on angles where space is limited.

The 84 ratchet teeth allow for a smooth operation while ratcheting arc is minimised to engage the next gear tooth sooner, increasing overall efficiency by requiring less movement of the wrench handle. Paired with a low profile teardrop design, the compact ratchet head increases accessibility in all hard-to-reach areas.

Key features of the locking flex handle ratchet set include a sealed ratchet head design maintaining smooth transmission of the internal gears to protect the ratchet from gear slip and tooth erosion over time; a fully polished chrome vanadium exterior; and lifetime warranty ensuring consumer confidence at every turn.

The GearWrench locking flex handle ratchet set meets or exceeds ASME B107.10.

For more information or to find your nearest retailer, please visit www.gearwrench.com.au.