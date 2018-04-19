Gearing up for the National Manufacturing Week

March 2018 marked an 18th continuous month of expanding or stable conditions for the Australian manufacturing sector and the longest run of continuous expansion since 2005.* For visitors and exhibitors attending National Manufacturing Week in Sydney in a few weeks’ time, the news will add to the excitement in the buildup to the 2018 event.

Following on from a hugely successful Melbourne event in 2017, which attracted more than 10,000 attendees, National Manufacturing Week (NMW) is once again set to be the manufacturing event of the year. Thousands of visitors from across the manufacturing community are expected to attend this year’s event at the Sydney Showground on 9 to 11 May 2018.

This year’s three-day event will also see more than 200 leading companies and 50 world-class speakers under one roof providing an unrivalled opportunity for industry decision-makers to network, collaborate and learn about the next generation of technology and industry growth.

The exhibition floor will be divided into 11 Product Zones to help visitors navigate the extensive range of products and services on offer. Product Zones will include advanced materials, additive manufacturing, automation and robotics, electrical, engineering, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), machine tools, industrial safety, supply chain and logistics, warehousing and materials handling, and welding technology.

Below are just six of over 200 exhibitors visitors can expect to see at NMW 2018.

3M Australia Pty Ltd, Stand 2536

Across the globe, 3M Australia is inspiring innovation and igniting progress, all while contributing to true global sustainable development through environmental protection, corporate and social responsibility and economic progress. 3M Australia aim to apply their science and innovation to make a real impact in every person’s life around the world.

CNC Machinery Sales Australia, Stand 1636

For 29 years, CNC Machinery Sales Australia has offered a broad range on new and used conventional and CNC machine tools, sheet and fabrication equipment and portable machine tools. All supported nationally by an in-house team of service engineers.

This year at NMW they will feature portable machine tools, including Sir Meccanica multi-purpose portable machine tools from Italy, Efco Valve repair and testing equipment from Germany and Ajax portable EDM broken tap removers.

Headland Machinery, Stand 1026

Founded in 1949 and acquired by the Kloé family in 1979, Headland Machinery is an Australian owned and operated, multi-generation family company, with a strong history of supplying machinery to the manufacturing industry. As a machine tools and application specialists, Headland Machinery are at the forefront of supply for Advanced Manufacturing, Sheet Metal, CNC, Waterjet and Automated Vertical Storage Solutions

Renishaw Oceania Pty Ltd, Stand 1402

Renishaw Oceania is one of the world’s leading engineering and scientific technology companies, with expertise in precision measurement and healthcare. The company supplies products and services used in applications as diverse as jet engine and wind turbine manufacture, through to dentistry and brain surgery. It is also a world leader in the field of additive manufacturing (also referred to as metal 3D printing), where it is the only UK business that designs and makes industrial machines which ‘print’ parts from metal powder.

Supagas, Stand 1436



Supagas is one of the leading gas suppliers in the manufacturing industry. They specialise in welding gas, LP gas, laser cutting gases and specialty gases throughout Australia. Supagas have a NATA accredited laboratory based in Ingleburn NSW, Australia. This means they are capable of providing specific gas mixtures to suit most of your requirements and are also a registered TGA gas manufacturer.

Universal Robots, Stand 2222



Universal Robots, the market leader in collaborative robots makes robot technology accessible to all levels of industry. Lightweight, compact and flexible, the UR3, UR5 and UR10 robot arms are industrial robots that are user-friendly and work safely alongside human operators. With an average payback period of 12 months – the fastest in the industry, Universal Robots optimises production by enabling automation cost-effectively.

Major industry partners and sponsors for NMW 2018 include the Australian Manufacturing Growth Centre, SafeWork NSW, and Welding Technology Institute of Australia.

Registrations have now opened for the free-to-attend NMW 2018 for anyone with a professional or commercial interest in manufacturing. To register, visit www.nationalmanufacturingweek.com.au.

* Ai Group’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (Australian PMI)