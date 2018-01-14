FTA and APSA announce new container detention calculator

Following feedback from members about the difficulty in accessing and maintaining up-to-date data on shipping line import/export detention rates, the Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA) and the Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) have launched an online detention calculator.

A detention fee is applicable when shipping line customers hold containers for longer than the pre-arranged period of free time.

Developed in collaboration with mizzenit.com, the calculator allows members to calculate and compare detention costs from 18 lines.

It can be found on the FTA’s website.