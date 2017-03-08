Free guide gives lowdown on best pumps

Choosing the right pump will not only save time and money but also give manufacturers a better production rates and will reduce maintenance and down time.

There is an enormous number of pumps available that service a huge range of applications. Selecting the wrong pump can cause inefficiencies and blow out costs.

What do you know about the medium? Is it a flowable liquid, and can it be poured from a cup? Does it have high solid density? Does it need to be handled gently to ensure optimum quality of the end product?

It is important to know how different types of pumps will perform when pumping medium for a particular application. This helps achieve good flow rates and increase an operation’s productivity at the lowest possible cost.

Global Pumps has developed a free guide that will walk users through the steps to select the best pump for an application.

Download a free copy of the Global Pumps selection guide at https://www.globalpumps.com.au/guide-to-selecting-the-best-pump

Global Pumps has a wide range of pumps for every kind of food and beverage production. Meat, dairy and potato processors, breweries and wineries are our speciality.

Don’t be caught out with a pump that isn’t the best fit for your needs. Let the experts help and talk to Global Pumps today on 1300 145 622.