Ford reveals self-driving ‘Autolivery’ van concept

Ford has revealed its concept for autonomous parcel delivery – ‘Autolivery’ – at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“For more than half a century, vans have played a key role in deliveries,” said Ford in a statement. “Drones are a modern phenomenon. But the two could work hand in hand to improve mobility in urban areas in one example of Ford’s vision for the ‘City of Tomorrow’.

“Self-driving vans could quickly and efficiently transport everything from groceries to urgently needed medical supplies on the ground, with drones potentially able to take to the air for the final leg of the journey to reach destinations inaccessible by car, such as high up in a tower block – or where parking would be difficult, impractical, or unsafe.

“The innovative Autolivery concept, developed by a team of Ford employees for the company’s Last Mile Mobility Challenge, imagines electric self-driving vans used together with drones to pick up and drop off goods and packages in urban areas. The concept can be experienced through virtual reality headsets at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, in Barcelona, as part of Ford’s vision of the City of Tomorrow.

The concept was developed by Shanghai-based Ford designers Euishik Bang, James Kuo and Chelsia Lau in response to Ford’s calls for urban mobility solutions – the Last Mile Mobility Challenge.

“It’s all about making life in the city easier,” said Bang. “The possibility of harnessing autonomous and electric vehicle technology with drones to quickly and easily send and deliver parcels could help to make life better for everyone.”

News site Post&Parcel has previously reported that by 2021, Ford intends to have a “fully autonomous, SAE level 4–capable vehicle” that can be used for applications such as package delivery fleets.