Food making salaries on the rise

Salaries for employees in the food manufacturing sector are rising and the demand for some specialised management staff is also up, according to new research.

According to the annual Hays Salary Guide, within the food sector, increased investment in technology and strong regulation and governance have created demand for skills in quality and compliance. As a result, salaries are rising and there is a particular demand for Production and Operational Managers.

Considering the manufacturing sector as a whole, the study found that seventy-six per cent of Australia’s manufacturing employers will give their staff a pay rise of up to three per cent in their next review, but seven per cent will not increase salaries at all.

In addition, 15 per cent of employers intend to award a salary increase of between three and six per cent, while just two per cent of employers will increase salaries at the higher level of more than six per cent.

“The value of the Australian dollar has stimulated manufacturing growth and more companies are bringing manufacturing back in-house,” said Tim James, Director of Hays Manufacturing & Operations.

“While the demise of the automotive sector continues, there are many positive stories of talent successfully transferring into other industries and facets of manufacturing. One is the Victorian Government’s ‘back to work’ scheme. Another is the number of SMEs in South Australia that have embraced diversification, resulting in new headcount creation across skilled blue collar and senior management roles in the latter half of 2016.”

James added that job candidates who adopt an agile approach and transform with the industry will see the most success in the manufacturing sector.