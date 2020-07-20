Food & Beverage Industry Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2020 Food & Beverage Industry Awards have been announced. There are eight individual categories, plus the Best of the Best award, which encompasses all the winners of the individual categories.
Prime Creative Media’s general manager of events, Simon Coburn, who runs the event, said the quality of this year’s entries was very high despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“We had a huge number of high-quality entries in most categories, which made is a difficult decision to pare them down to the finalists,” he said. “It says a lot about the industry, that in such difficult times companies are still innovating and pushing the boundaries in terms of new products and outstanding ideas.”
Due to COVID-19 winners will be announced in late August. Here is the list of finalists:
Convenience Product of the Year
- Fable Range – Fable Food Co
- Natural Beef Bone Broth range – Australian Bone Broth Co
- Upple – Savio Healthy Innovations
- Collagen Beauty flavours – Nutra Organics
- Jarrah Honey Drink – Jas Refresh
- Keto Crackers, Garlic Bread – Keto Kitchen Corner
Executive of the Year
- Andrew May – v2food
- Tara Lordsmith – Murray River Organics
- Kylie Martin – GF Oats Australia
- Cassandra Spies – Twisted Healthy Treats
- Nick Psahoulias – Beckhoff Automation
Export Product of the Year
- Protein Powder – Steggall Nutrition
- Coco Luxe coconut water – Coco Luxe Life
- Ready to Drink Milk Tea – NineCha Aust PL
- Choc Love Bites – Slim Secrets
Foodservice Product of the Year
- Limited Edition Range; Quandong Extract – The Australian Superfood Co
- Lupin flake – The Lupin Co
- Range of plant-based meat alternatives – v2food
Innovative Technology
- LinX Linear Motor – ANCA Motion
- Special Vacuum Head – SMC Corporation
- VentX Stretch Film Slitter – Omni Group
- PolarDry – Spraying Systems Co
- 2D Barcode by GS1 – GS1 Australia
Locally Sourced Product of the Year
- Limited Edition Range – The Australian Superfood Co
- Apple Flour – Sensory Mill
- Brookie’s Slow Gin – Cape Byron Distillery
- Cocolife’s Macadamia Non-Aerosol Spray Oil – Coconutts Enterprise
- Cricket Protein Powder Acheta Domesticus – Edible Bug Shop
Retail Product of the Year
- BADASS Stout – Badlands Brewery
- Kombucha Yoghurt – Roar & Tonic
- Our Family Table Gluten Free range – Land of Plenty Food
- FREE Organic Lager – FREE Brewing Co
- Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener – Lakanto Australia
- v2mince – v2food
- Simson’s Pantry High Protein Low Carb (HPLC) Wrap – True Foods
Start Up of the Year
- v2food
- Lakanto Australia
- Savio Healthy Innovations
- Minjums Foods
- 17 Rocks
- Seedsations
- Garlicious Grown
Click here for the Food & Beverage Awards websit