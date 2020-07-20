Food & Beverage Industry Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2020 Food & Beverage Industry Awards have been announced. There are eight individual categories, plus the Best of the Best award, which encompasses all the winners of the individual categories.

Prime Creative Media’s general manager of events, Simon Coburn, who runs the event, said the quality of this year’s entries was very high despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“We had a huge number of high-quality entries in most categories, which made is a difficult decision to pare them down to the finalists,” he said. “It says a lot about the industry, that in such difficult times companies are still innovating and pushing the boundaries in terms of new products and outstanding ideas.”

Due to COVID-19 winners will be announced in late August. Here is the list of finalists:

Convenience Product of the Year

Fable Range – Fable Food Co

Natural Beef Bone Broth range – Australian Bone Broth Co

Upple – Savio Healthy Innovations

Collagen Beauty flavours – Nutra Organics

Jarrah Honey Drink – Jas Refresh

Keto Crackers, Garlic Bread – Keto Kitchen Corner

Executive of the Year

Andrew May – v2food

Tara Lordsmith – Murray River Organics

Kylie Martin – GF Oats Australia

Cassandra Spies – Twisted Healthy Treats

Nick Psahoulias – Beckhoff Automation

Export Product of the Year

Protein Powder – Steggall Nutrition

Coco Luxe coconut water – Coco Luxe Life

Ready to Drink Milk Tea – NineCha Aust PL

Choc Love Bites – Slim Secrets

Foodservice Product of the Year

Limited Edition Range; Quandong Extract – The Australian Superfood Co

Lupin flake – The Lupin Co

Range of plant-based meat alternatives – v2food

Innovative Technology

LinX Linear Motor – ANCA Motion

Special Vacuum Head – SMC Corporation

VentX Stretch Film Slitter – Omni Group

PolarDry – Spraying Systems Co

2D Barcode by GS1 – GS1 Australia

Locally Sourced Product of the Year

Limited Edition Range – The Australian Superfood Co

Apple Flour – Sensory Mill

Brookie’s Slow Gin – Cape Byron Distillery

Cocolife’s Macadamia Non-Aerosol Spray Oil – Coconutts Enterprise

Cricket Protein Powder Acheta Domesticus – Edible Bug Shop

Retail Product of the Year

BADASS Stout – Badlands Brewery

Kombucha Yoghurt – Roar & Tonic

Our Family Table Gluten Free range – Land of Plenty Food

FREE Organic Lager – FREE Brewing Co

Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener – Lakanto Australia

v2mince – v2food

Simson’s Pantry High Protein Low Carb (HPLC) Wrap – True Foods

Start Up of the Year

v2food

Lakanto Australia

Savio Healthy Innovations

Minjums Foods

17 Rocks

Seedsations

Garlicious Grown

