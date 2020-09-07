Food & Beverage Award winners announced

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Food & Beverage Industry Awards event had to be delivered online, but that didn’t stop a plethora of entries coming in from all corners of Australia – and what an impressive array it was.

Every finalist was worthy of being on the nominee list in their category, with each story on how they got to where they are being insightful, and in some cases surprising.

One common theme among this years’ entries, unsurprisingly, was the determination and ability to change with the times as the world was enveloped in a pandemic. It showed that not only is the industry chock-full of people with great ideas, but also the resilience to get on with the job when trouble strikes.

As one judge put it:

“Overall, every entry was of a high nature and probably spoke to the quality of Australian manufacturers being able to be innovative. Not just with the products they are building, but the way they are presenting them in terms of marketing and branding and going that next step around sustainability as well with packaging. I was really impressed with the way Australian manufacturers are connecting with emerging trends and being able to be agile and develop products quickly, and even before doing so, they are conducting a lot of market and consumer research to validate and justify the path they are going down.”

All at Food & Beverage Industry News would also like to give a special thanks to premium sponsor Heat & Control, as well as Food Innovation Australia who helped organise and provide judges for the event. A detailed report of each winner will be in the September issue of Food & Beverage Industry News, which will be available in the second week of the month.

Proudly Sponsored by Heat & Control

For Heat and Control creativity and ingenuity are not abstract concepts, they are tangible company assets. With over 200 patents and counting, our commitment to take risks and ask “what if” continue to be one of our treasured principles. We understand for companies to be truly innovative and successful, there will always be boundaries to push, and new ideas to explore. In 2020 Heat and Control celebrates 70 years of innovation and is proud to sponsor the Food & Beverage Industry News Innovative Technology Award. Congratulations and best of luck to the finalists.

Export Product of the Year

Winner: Coco Luxe Coconut Water – Coco Luxe Life

FinalistsChoc Love Bites – Slim Secrets

Protein Powder – Steggall Nutrition Pty Ltd

Ready to Drink Milk Tea Range – NineCha Aust PL

Start-Up of the Year

Winner: v2food

Finalists17 Rocks

Garlicious Grown

Lakanto Australia

Minjums Foods

Savio Healthy Innovations

Seedsations

Innovative Technology Award

Proudly sponsored by Heat & Control

Winner: 2D Barcode by GS1 – GS1 Australia

Finalists

LinX tubular Linear Motor – ANCA Motion

PolarDry – Spraying Systems Co.

Special Vacuum Head – SMC Corporation

VentX Stretch Film Slitter – Omni Group

Convenience Product of the Year

Winner: Collagen Beauty Flavours – Nutra Organics

FinalistsFable Range – Fable Food Co.

Jarrah Honey Drinks Products – Jas Refresh Pty Ltd

Keto Crackers, Garlic Bread – Keto Kitchen Corner

Natural Beef Bone Broth Range – Australian Bone Broth Co.

Upple – Savio Healthy Innovations

Retail Product of the Year

Winner: v2mince – v2food

FinalistsBADASS – Badlands Brewery

Our Family Table Gluten Free Range – Land of Plenty Food

FREE Organic Lager – FREE Brewing Co

Kombucha Yoghurt – Roar & Tonic

Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener – Lakanto Australia

Simson’s Pantry High Protein Low Carb Wrap – True Foods

Foodservice Product of the Year

Winner: Sweet Lupin Flake – The Lupin Co.

Finalists

Limited Edition Range; Quandong Extract – The Australian Superfood Co.

v2food – v2food

Locally Sourced Award

Winner: Brookie’s Slow Gin – Cape Byron Distillery

Finalists

Apple Flour – Sensory Mill

Cricket Protein Powder Acheta Domesticus – Edible Bug Shop

Limited Edition Range – The Australian Superfood Co.

Macadamia Non-Aerosol Spray Oil – Coconutts Enterprise Pty Ltd

Food & Beverage Executive of the Year

Winner: Cassandra Spies – Twisted Healthy Treats

Finalists

Andrew May – v2food

Kylie Martin – GF Oats Australia

Nick Psahoulias – Beckhoff Automation Pty Ltd

Tara Lordsmith – Murray River Organics

Best of the Best

Winner

v2food – v2food