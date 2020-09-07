Food & Beverage Award winners announced

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Food & Beverage Industry Awards event had to be delivered online, but that didn’t stop a plethora of entries coming in from all corners of Australia – and what an impressive array it was.
Every finalist was worthy of being on the nominee list in their category, with each story on how they got to where they are being insightful, and in some cases surprising.
One common theme among this years’ entries, unsurprisingly, was the determination and ability to change with the times as the world was enveloped in a pandemic. It showed that not only is the industry chock-full of people with great ideas, but also the resilience to get on with the job when trouble strikes.
As one judge put it:
“Overall, every entry was of a high nature and probably spoke to the quality of Australian manufacturers being able to be innovative. Not just with the products they are building, but the way they are presenting them in terms of marketing and branding and going that next step around sustainability as well with packaging. I was really impressed with the way Australian manufacturers are connecting with emerging trends and being able to be agile and develop products quickly, and even before doing so, they are conducting a lot of market and consumer research to validate and justify the path they are going down.”
All at Food & Beverage Industry News would also like to give a special thanks to premium sponsor Heat & Control, as well as Food Innovation Australia who helped organise and provide judges for the event. A detailed report of each winner will be in the September issue of Food & Beverage Industry News, which will be available in the second week of the month.
Proudly Sponsored by Heat & Control
For Heat and Control creativity and ingenuity are not abstract concepts, they are tangible company assets. With over 200 patents and counting, our commitment to take risks and ask “what if” continue to be one of our treasured principles. We understand for companies to be truly innovative and successful, there will always be boundaries to push, and new ideas to explore. In 2020 Heat and Control celebrates 70 years of innovation and is proud to sponsor the Food & Beverage Industry News Innovative Technology Award. Congratulations and best of luck to the finalists.
Export Product of the Year
Winner: Coco Luxe Coconut Water – Coco Luxe Life
FinalistsChoc Love Bites – Slim Secrets
Protein Powder – Steggall Nutrition Pty Ltd
Ready to Drink Milk Tea Range – NineCha Aust PL
Start-Up of the Year
Winner: v2food
Finalists17 Rocks
Garlicious Grown
Lakanto Australia
Minjums Foods
Savio Healthy Innovations
Seedsations
Innovative Technology Award
Winner: 2D Barcode by GS1 – GS1 Australia
Finalists
LinX tubular Linear Motor – ANCA Motion
PolarDry – Spraying Systems Co.
Special Vacuum Head – SMC Corporation
VentX Stretch Film Slitter – Omni Group
Convenience Product of the Year
Winner: Collagen Beauty Flavours – Nutra Organics
FinalistsFable Range – Fable Food Co.
Jarrah Honey Drinks Products – Jas Refresh Pty Ltd
Keto Crackers, Garlic Bread – Keto Kitchen Corner
Natural Beef Bone Broth Range – Australian Bone Broth Co.
Upple – Savio Healthy Innovations
Retail Product of the Year
Winner: v2mince – v2food
FinalistsBADASS – Badlands Brewery
Our Family Table Gluten Free Range – Land of Plenty Food
FREE Organic Lager – FREE Brewing Co
Kombucha Yoghurt – Roar & Tonic
Lakanto Monkfruit Sweetener – Lakanto Australia
Simson’s Pantry High Protein Low Carb Wrap – True Foods
Foodservice Product of the Year
Winner: Sweet Lupin Flake – The Lupin Co.
Finalists
Limited Edition Range; Quandong Extract – The Australian Superfood Co.
v2food – v2food
Locally Sourced Award
Winner: Brookie’s Slow Gin – Cape Byron Distillery
Finalists
Apple Flour – Sensory Mill
Cricket Protein Powder Acheta Domesticus – Edible Bug Shop
Limited Edition Range – The Australian Superfood Co.
Macadamia Non-Aerosol Spray Oil – Coconutts Enterprise Pty Ltd
Food & Beverage Executive of the Year
Winner: Cassandra Spies – Twisted Healthy Treats
Finalists
Andrew May – v2food
Kylie Martin – GF Oats Australia
Nick Psahoulias – Beckhoff Automation Pty Ltd
Tara Lordsmith – Murray River Organics
Best of the Best
Winner
v2food – v2food