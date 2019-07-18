Food and Beverage Award Winners Announced

At a gala event in Doltone House in Darling Harbour, the winners of the 16th Annual Food and Beverage Awards were announced. The quality of entries was high this year, with the judging panel having their work cut out for them on deciding who would take home the gongs in their respective categories.

The organisers would like to thank Platinum Sponsors Flavour Makers, as well as Total Construction, Rockwell Automation, COG Advertising, Manufacturers’ Monthly and BULK 2020.

Congratulations to the winners.

BEVERAGE OF THE YEAR

AquaBotanical Beverages (Australia) Pty Ltd

For: AquaBotanical

INGREDIENT INNOVATION

Lori’s Wholesome Pantry

For: Watermelon Seed Butter

FOOD SAFETY EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

Spraying Systems Co.

For: Klarion EGS6020

PACKAGING INNOVATION

PA Packaging Solutions

For: Certified home compostable paper and film barrier duplex and triplex laminated film pouch

HEALTH FOODS

Nutra Organics

For: Collagen Beauty Bars

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY OF THE YEAR

INOX Australia

For: Stock Processing System

BEST IN DESIGN

Miraka

For: Mokai

MEAT, POULTRY AND SMALLGOODS

NCMC Foods

For: Three River Farms Slow Cooked Veal Osso Bucco with Tomato Red Wine Sauce

PADDOCK TO PLATE

Australian Organics Food Co.

For: Australian Organic Food Co 100 per cent Organic Australian Soups

BEST OF THE BEST

INOX Australia

For: Stock Processing System