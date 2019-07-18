Food and Beverage Award Winners Announced

At a gala event in Doltone House in Darling Harbour, the winners of the 16th Annual Food and Beverage Awards were announced. The quality of entries was high this year, with the judging panel having their work cut out for them on deciding who would take home the gongs in their respective categories.
The organisers would like to thank Platinum Sponsors Flavour Makers, as well as Total Construction, Rockwell Automation, COG Advertising, Manufacturers’ Monthly and BULK 2020.
Congratulations to the winners.
BEVERAGE OF THE YEAR
AquaBotanical Beverages (Australia) Pty Ltd
For: AquaBotanical
INGREDIENT INNOVATION
Lori’s Wholesome Pantry
For: Watermelon Seed Butter
FOOD SAFETY EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
Spraying Systems Co.
For: Klarion EGS6020
PACKAGING INNOVATION
PA Packaging Solutions
For: Certified home compostable paper and film barrier duplex and triplex laminated film pouch
HEALTH FOODS
Nutra Organics
For: Collagen Beauty Bars
INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY OF THE YEAR
INOX Australia
For: Stock Processing System
BEST IN DESIGN
Miraka
For: Mokai
MEAT, POULTRY AND SMALLGOODS
NCMC Foods
For: Three River Farms Slow Cooked Veal Osso Bucco with Tomato Red Wine Sauce
PADDOCK TO PLATE
Australian Organics Food Co.
For: Australian Organic Food Co 100 per cent Organic Australian Soups
BEST OF THE BEST
INOX Australia
For: Stock Processing System