Fish scales inspire pierce-resistant gloves

Researchers at McGill University in Canada, have developed pierce-resistant gloves for factory workers, inspired by fish scales.

One of the teachers at the university’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Francois Barthelat, together with his team, had been attempting to reproduce the type of protection and flexibility that comes from particular animal scales, with the aim of creating protective gloves for factory workers that are both flexible and resistant to piercings.

The team fractured and punctured hundreds of bass fish scales under a microscope to gain a better understanding of their properties and mechanics.

Following several experiments, they identified the mechanisms that enable fish scales to interact, fracture and bend. Using computer modelling, they determined the shape, size, overlap and arrangement to develop protective gloves more resistant to piercings than current varieties.

Roberto Martini, post doctoral fellow and lead author on the team’s published paper on their work, said, “Fish scales surprised us”.

“It may sound counterintuitive, but we discovered that smaller scales are actually more difficult to pierce than the larger ones, something we can now fully explain using engineering analysis.

“We also learned that they are the toughest collagen-based material known.”

Barthelat added that nature often solved ‘engineering problems’ across millions of years of evolution.

He added that in the past, biologists and engineers often did not interact, but now they are using each other’s methods in their research.

“Biologists and engineers are now talking to each other more than ever before, which is very stimulating and makes it is a very exciting time to be working in this field.”