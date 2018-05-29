First gold poured at Dalgaranga

Gascoyne Resources is Australia’s newest gold producer at the Dalgaranga project in the Murchison in Western Australia.

The company today reported it had poured first gold from the 2.5Mt/y processing plant at Dalgaranga under budget and ahead of schedule.

Its first pour produced 9.55kg of gold, with a second pour scheduled for the end of this week.

Gascoyne will continue to ramp-up Dalgaranga to full production over the next two to three months. The mine has been forecast to produce around 100,000oz/y for six years.

The company hopes to increase this mine life towards eight to 10 years through an ongoing exploration program at the site, while it also progresses the Glenburgh gold project in the Gascoyne region.

Managing director Mike Dunbar said Gascoyne would aim to achieve consistent performance from all aspects of the process plant for the next few months.

“While the recent attention has been on delivery of the Dalgaranga gold project, the company remains focused on continuing the exploration success that has so far resulted in discovery of over 2Moz of gold since listing,” he said.

“The current 75,000m drill programme is split between Dalgaranga, to extend the mine life to eight to 10 years, and Glenburgh, where exploration outside the known 1Moz resource base is aiming to increase the global resource prior to feasibility and ultimately development.”

Dalgaranga contains a measured, indicated and inferred resource of 31.1Mt at 1.3g/t for 1.32Moz of contained gold, which includes proved and probable ore reserves of 15.3Mt at 1.3g/t for 612,000oz of gold.