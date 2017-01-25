Fastway Couriers Australia appoints new CEO

Fastway Couriers Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Lipinski as CEO of the delivery firm, effective immediately. Lipinski will oversee the introduction of a range of innovative technologies and operational enhancements, including the development of ‘Fastway International’, which is expected to launch in mid-2017.

Lipinski has been with Fastway for more than six years, mostly recently serving as Chief Operating Officer. “I’m delighted to continue at Fastway Couriers Australia in my new role as CEO,” Lipinski said. “We’re passionate about what we can offer our customers and have access to some of the best technology available, making 2017 an extremely exciting time for all of us. Now, with greater technology behind us, the sky is the limit.

“I look forward to working with my team to drive profitability and grow our services. Together with our Aramex family, we’ll optimise technologies to launch our latest initiative, ‘Fastway International’. This will be our latest service offering which will set us apart once again, and provide our customers with all the tools they need to make their business a success. We’re confident that we’ll offer our Australian businesses the ability to send and receive parcels on a global scale by mid-year.”

Peter’s predecessor, Richard Thame, has been appointed to Regional Director – Australia and New Zealand of Aramex, a global logistics and transport provider which purchased Fastway in January 2016.