Fast charging for EVs with new technology

Enevate Corporation, a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology company, has announced HD-Energy Technology for electric vehicles, which features extreme fast charging in only five minutes with high energy density and long driving range that adds up to 390 km or up to 80 km range with a 60-second charge.

Enevate licenses its silicon-dominant HD-Energy Technology to battery and EV automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

EVs have been challenged primarily due to their limited range and drivers’ “range anxiety,” long charge times, and high cost. Now, Enevate’s groundbreaking silicon Li-ion battery technology in EV cells (NCM-based) can be charged in 5 minutes at up to a tested 10C charging rate to 75% capacity with uncompromised range and energy densities of over 750 Wh/L, where conventional graphite cells suffer significant degradation with extreme fast charging.

This five-minute charging allows flow-through charging stations where EV drivers wait just a few minutes to “fill up” just as they would with regular gas stations. In addition, with such short charging times, smaller batteries can be used in some EVs making them much more affordable.

“The benefits of Enevate’s silicon-dominant HD-Energy Technology enable next-generation features that take EVs to the next level,” says founder and chief technology officer Dr Benjamin Park. “Extreme fast charges for very short and convenient charging times, higher energy density leading to longer driving ranges, and cold temperature operation with inherent safety advantages make this technology ideal for electric vehicles.”

Enevate’s HD-Energy battery technology can safely charge and discharge down to -40°C and capture more energy during regenerative braking, extending their range in cold climates. A key safety benefit is that Enevate’s HD-Energy Technology is inherently resistant to lithium-plating during fast charge and also during charging in low temperatures, which is a major challenge for conventional graphite Li-ion cells.

Lithium-ion battery pioneer Dr. John Goodenough at University of Texas in Austin agrees, saying “Enevate’s film-based silicon-dominant anode and cell is a truly novel approach and great practical fit for use in EVs addressing the major barriers to EV adoption.”