Extended ACO range making grease separation more efficient

ACO Pty Ltd has extended their range of in-ground gravity grease separators simplifying the management of wastewater in commercial kitchen applications.

Wastewater in hospitality or food processing industries comprises of fats, oils and grease (FOGs) and food solids. When this tradewaste enters the grease separator, food solids sink to the bottom of the unit under gravity, while FOGs, which are less dense, float to the top. The treated wastewater then flows into the sewer system. If the tradewaste treatment process is not effective, it causes a build-up of FOGs in the pipes resulting in expensive repair bills; the FOGs can also enter waterways, and compromise hygiene, workplace health and safety, plumbing and the environment, leading to compliance issues with water authorities and other regulatory bodies.

ACO has now introduced below ground grease traps in 3,000L, 4,000L and 5,000L capacities, complementing the 1,000L, 1,500L and 2000L below and above ground units. With ACO’s extended range of high capacity gravity grease separators, larger commercial kitchens such as hospitals, cafeterias and small food processors can have greater control over FOGs discharged from their sinks, dishwashers, kitchen appliances and other drainage outlets.

Key features of ACO’s below ground gravity grease separators include single access point allowing for easy maintenance and cleaning; choice of access covers and reinforced precast concrete collars protecting grease traps in high traffic and load environments; lightweight polyethylene or glass reinforced plastic (GRP) construction with smooth finish for easy cleaning, and corrosion resistance to withstand harsh environments; and external ribs designed to key into the surrounding soil preventing the unit from floating.

The lightweight and robust grease traps are easy to install and can be incorporated into the overall wastewater system at the design stage or as a retrofit during upgrades. ACO provides full installation and design support including Revit models, drawings and installation guides.

Observing that the ACO Passavant grease separators give designers peace of mind when it comes to tradewaste discharge, ACO NSW Sales Manager Brad Ryan says that the new range of capacities enables specifiers and installers to choose the most appropriate volume for their application.

For further information, please visit the ACO website http://www.acopassavant.com.au.