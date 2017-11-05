Search
Home > Exports on the rise: gold up 17%, metal ore up 8%

By Ewan Hosie 05 November 2017
An Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report has revealed its latest international trade in goods and services figures (ending September 2017), and metal ores and mineral exports were up by $584 million, or 8 per cent, over the month.

Non-monetary gold was up $217 million, representing a large rise of 17 per cent from August to September ($1.283 billion to $1.5 billion). Coal, coke and briquettes was down $12 million on August figures, a negligible loss from overall sales of $4.48 billion in September.

Metal sales (not ore) were up $4 million to $936 million, a 5 per cent rise over August. Other mineral fuels were down 1 per cent with a $33 million loss in September.

These figures represent seasonally adjusted terms; in trend terms, the report stated that non-monetary gold exports fell 4 per cent and non-rural goods which includes mineral ores and metals — but also things such as machinery, sugar and beverages — fell by a negligible $31 million (a tenth of 1 per cent).

The month resulted in a $1.6 billion trade surplus for goods and services overall for September, up $6 million on August. Preliminary figures for the quarter ending September 2017 (Q3) show a surplus of $3.5 billion overall, an increase of $345 million over Q2 figures.
Exports Minerals