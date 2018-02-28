Export Council of Australia appoints new CEO

The Export Council of Australia (ECA), which promotes Australian industry in international markets, has announced the appointment of Alina Bain as the organisation’s new CEO.

Bain will commence in the role on 15 March and will be based in Sydney.

Dianne Tipping, Chair, ECA, congratulated Bain on her appointment.

“Alina Bain is a fantastic appointment for the Export Council of Australia, and on behalf of our members I congratulate her for taking on this important role,” said Tipping.

“Alina brings extensive public policy experience to the ECA following over 10 years in senior executive roles for the broadcasting and advertising and marketing industries, most recently a two-year appointment as CEO of the Australian Services Roundtable. Alina’s extensive experience in seeking and delivering positive policy outcomes in highly complex and challenging environment along with her unique skills in skills development and delivering member benefits will help grow the ECA at this critical time for Australia’s exporters.”

Bain added: “I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of Export Council of Australia, which represents such an important part of the Australian international trade sector.

“I am looking forward to engaging with policy makers and the community about the wonderful work our members do to not only build international success for their own businesses but also build the Australian economy through significant investment and jobs creation.”

Tipping also congratulated outgoing CEO Lisa McAuley for her leadership of the ECA.

“I’d also like to thank Lisa McAuley who has been in the role since 2015,” said Tipping. “Lisa has done a tremendous job working with the board, the management team and our members to ensure that the ECA is the leading advocate for developing the international trade performance of Australian business.

“Lisa has worked tirelessly to develop our offerings through encouraging Australian business to engage in international trade, effective representation to government on market access and facilitation issues, the delivery of practical professional development programs and forums that foster the exchange of ideas and knowledge and reward excellence.

“This has been incredibly important work that means our new CEO will take over the reins of a strong organisation that is even better placed to represent the interests of the community and our members in this wonderful sector.”