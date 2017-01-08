Engineering skills in demand in 2017

According to the latest Hays Quarterly Report, engineering skills are in high demand this year.
Active sectors for 2017
“Infrastructure projects are driving the construction, engineering and property markets, professional services is active, the focus on cyber security and big data keeps the IT industry busy, and the continued emphasis on risk, compliance and financial planning fuels the banking industry,” said Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia and New Zealand.
“The rapid rise in robotics and automation will start to increase job opportunities in the industrial robotics and service robotics sectors, the NDIS is creating a huge need for front line case managers, and qualified childcare staff are still in short supply in education.”
Skills in demand (overall)
- Financial and Commercial Analysts: Required to provide insights and analysis to operations to drive improved business performance.
- Payrollers: As an essential role, departing staff are immediately replaced.
- Professional practice accountants: Fine-tuned technical skills are not enough; employers want exceptional verbal and written communication skills, business acumen and the ability to engage with clients.
- Architects: Sought in the eastern states and South Australia for development projects that require planning and design. Revit software skills are valued.
- Paraplanners and Financial Planners: Candidates with a degree and ADFP or CFP are in short supply.
- Quantitative Risk Analysts/Modellers, particularly in credit risk: An increase in the amount of lending, the move to online applications and IFRS 9 requirements have fuelled demand.
- Contracts Administrators, Site Managers and Project Managers: Needed across much of the country.
- Early Childhood Teachers: Qualified candidates are in high demand but short supply.
- IT Integrators/Coordinators: Skills in both teaching and learning, as well as technical IT expertise, are needed in schools.
- Renewable experience: As renewable energy becomes increasingly popular, these candidates are needed in the energy sector.
- Civil and Structural Engineers: Sought across the country in response to various infrastructure, residential and commercial projects.
- Residential Building Managers: In high demand in eastern states as more high-rise residential projects are completed.
- Case Managers: Needed in healthcare, specifically the disabilities sector, in response to the NDIS. Employers want candidates with high volume case load experience.
- Senior HR Advisors and HR Business Partners: Professionals who add value to the bottom line rather than solely offering traditional HR services are sought.
- Senior Claims Consultants and Claims Assessors: Required in the life insurance industry as insurers restructure teams and decrease portfolio sizes for claims staff.
- DevOps Engineers: Given the automation trend, candidates with multiple skills are needed to create agile production environments.
- Mid to senior level Construction and Property Lawyers: Current construction and infrastructure projects and active property markets in certain locations create demand across the in-house, private practice and government sectors.
- Supply Chain/Inventory Managers: Those with tertiary qualifications and FMCG experience are sought.
- Data Analysts: Needed to manage and manipulate data to gather insights and trends in order to inform, predict and therefore develop targeted calls to action.
- Clinical Research Associates: Pharma, biotech and medical device companies are outsourcing trials to contract research organisations, which creates this staffing demand.
- Production Managers: Regardless of whether a company manufacturers in Australia or not, products must be assembled and delivered on time and within budget.
- Change Managers: Adaptable Change Managers who can work across technology, process and cultural change are needed in the government and financial services sectors.
- Skilled Sales Administrators: Required to support growth in sales teams. Candidates need advanced technical skills and the ability to manage large amounts of data.
- Residential Property Managers: Sought in many states and territories to grow a rental property business.
- Store Managers: Needed in response to the growth of retailers.
- Policy Officers: Experienced candidates with strong written and analytical capabilities are wanted to progress government initiatives.
- Contract Managers: Necessary in many locations due to an increase in bids and tenders.
- Trade-qualified Carpenters: Sought by multiple companies, but there is a skill shortage.