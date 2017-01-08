Engineering skills in demand in 2017

According to the latest Hays Quarterly Report, engineering skills are in high demand this year.

Active sectors for 2017

“Infrastructure projects are driving the construction, engineering and property markets, professional services is active, the focus on cyber security and big data keeps the IT industry busy, and the continued emphasis on risk, compliance and financial planning fuels the banking industry,” said Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia and New Zealand.

“The rapid rise in robotics and automation will start to increase job opportunities in the industrial robotics and service robotics sectors, the NDIS is creating a huge need for front line case managers, and qualified childcare staff are still in short supply in education.”

Skills in demand (overall)