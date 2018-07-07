Engineering group DRA to expand Australian footprint with G&S acquisition

Global engineering firm DRA Group will significantly expand its Australian presence with the acquisition of Queensland-based G&S Engineering from Calibre Group for an undisclosed sum. The sale is expected to be completed by late July, subject to conditions.

G&S has a significant mining lifecycle presence across Australia, having worked on several prominent mines including Roy Hill, Karratha, Goonyella, Tuckabianna, Blackwater and Dalrymple Bay, among others. DRA hopes that the acquisition will open up new opportunities in the country and increase its scale of Australian operations.

Greg McRostie, managing director of DRA for Asia-Pacific said the acquisition was “very much in line” with DRA’s growth strategy and that he was delighted that G&S was joining the company.

“Australia is a key market for DRA and this acquisition gives us a well-established maintenance and optimisation platform as well as a greater presence in the region, while broadening the scope of services we can offer our clients,” he explained.

“The management team at G&S has a strong track record and relationships with a number of Australian resources companies, and we look forward to working with them and the broader G&S team as we grow our business.”