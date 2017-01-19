Engineering company PJL fined after worker crushed

Mechanical and engineering business PJL has been fined $225,000 after a worker was crushed and died at its Cobar workshop in New South Wales three years ago.

The 30-year-old diesel mechanic died when a load frame from a 20 tonne underground haul truck slipped from its support and fell on him.

A SafeWork NSW investigation discovered that the load frame had been supported on cylindrical steel stands and wooden blocks when it fell. As the blocks could not bear the load, they split, and caused the the load frame to fall and crush the worker.

The company was charged with breaching the Work Health and Safety Act section 19 (1)/32 for failing to manage the risk of serious injury or death from the load frame moving or falling.

It was found guilty in the District Court and fined.

Peter Dunphy, WorkSafe NSW executive director, said the business failed to follow its policy of stopping a particular job if it could not be completed according to instructions.

“The risk of working underneath a 20 tonne load was clearly foreseeable and a safe system of work, including a safe work method statement and work plan approved by the workshop foreman or supervisor should have been developed,” he said.

“Comprehensive instructions should have been developed and appropriate equipment, including properly engineered load bearing supports should have been used.”

In the last three years, 121 workers have died in NSW due to incorrectly using equipment and machinery.