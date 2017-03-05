Energy storage specialist opens Australian office

Geli, a San Francisco-based supplier of software and networking solutions for the energy storage industry, today announced the establishment of an office in Melbourne, Australia.

Geli’s international expansion is supported by the Victorian Government’s New Energy Jobs Fund and a USD$3 million investment from the Southern Cross Renewable Energy Fund, a co-investment arrangement between the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and Softbank China Venture Capital.

Geli and Energy Matters, a Flex business, were awarded an ACT Next Generation Energy Storage Grant in late 2016 for a Geli-enabled Tesla Powerwall battery. Geli’s ability to co-optimise solar self-consumption, time-of-use shifting, and the delivery of grid services maximises the value of the Tesla Powerwall. In 2017, Geli and Energy Matters will expand their sales outside of the ACT with multiple battery and inverter solutions.

Changing incentives for solar PV and grid modernisation goals have motivated the rapid development of energy storage solutions in Australia. Geli’s battery automation and management software provides the system intelligence and controls required to maximise the value of customers’ solar systems and deliver key grid services.