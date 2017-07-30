Electronex – Australia’s largest Electronics Expo in September

Australia’s only dedicated trade event for the electronics industry, Electronex,- Electronics Design and Assembly Expo will be held in Melbourne on 6 -7 September. Over 90 companies will be participating which also features a technical conference and free seminars featuring leading international and local industry experts.

The event is open to electronics buyers and decision makers including design professionals; electronic and electrical engineers and technicians; along with OEM, scientific, IT and communications professionals and service technicians.

The associated SMCBA Electronics Design & Manufacture Conference will bring together local and international speakers to share information critical to the successful design and development of leading-edge electronic products and systems engineering solutions. A series of free seminars with overviews on key industry topics will also be held on the show floor throughout the two day event.

Expo Details:

When: 6 - 7 September 2017

Where: Melbourne Park Function Centre

Website: www.electronex.com.au