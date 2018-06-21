eBay launches free delivery in Australia

eBay has announced the launch of its shopping membership program, eBay Plus.

Available from mid-June, eBay Plus will give members free delivery and returns on 15 million products.

The membership allows shoppers the freedom to compare and choose products from ebay.com.au.

Tim MacKinnon, Managing Director of eBay Australia & New Zealand, said the introduction of eBay Plus is a game-changer for Aussie shoppers and will address the pain-point of delivery costs.

“We know our customers love the value and convenience of online shopping but our research shows the cost of delivery can stack up over time,” MacKinnon said.

“eBay Plus is the ultimate shopping membership. It’s like getting free delivery from your local shopping centre without leaving home. You sign up to eBay Plus and receive free delivery and returns on 15 million items from tens of thousands of Aussie retailers including Myer, Target and Chemist Warehouse.”

“With exclusive deals, double flybuys points and premium service, eBay Plus provides the best of Australian retail in one feature-packed membership, without the worry of delivery and return fees.”

eBay Plus key features:

Free delivery: Delivery included on all eBay Plus purchases, with over 15 million products1 listed

Free returns: Benefit from free returns on all eBay Plus purchases

Exclusive deals: Access special deals and discounts only available to eBay Plus members. Examples of offers include up to 60% off on popular items and early access to new products

Bonus flybuys points: Collect double flybuys points on all eBay Plus purchases

Premium customer service: A dedicated customer support team

eBay Plus follows the introduction of eBay Guaranteed Delivery, which provides faster and more precise delivery times for shoppers. eBay now guarantees delivery in four days or less on millions of items, with the option to search for and filter items by delivery speed.