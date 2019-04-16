Drone technology to help boost productivity on farms

The federal government is investing more than $9.2 million in 110 projects that help farmers and rural communities by using technology such as drones to aid them in their daily processes.

The businesses will be able to better adopt sustainable and innovative land management practices by implementing the latest technology.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said the projects would help to make Australian farms more resilient, productive and sustainable.

“These grants make sustainable farming even smarter,” he said.

“One project will help farmers use aerial drones for finding and eradicating weeds in Queensland.

“The project received $86,000 and lets farmers map weeds and spray them using the drone.

“$200,000 went to another project that tackles soil acidity by trialling new detection and management methods for more than 1000 graziers in Central and Southern NSW,” said Littleproud.

“Addressing land degradation will improve profits and sustainability of cattle and sheep stations.

“Applications for round two of the grants opened in November with more than 638 applications nationwide,” he said.