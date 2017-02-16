Drone app flags no-fly zones

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has partnered with Drone Complier to develop an app that helps drone flyers operate their system more safely and responsibly.

The ‘Can I fly there?’ smartphone, tablet and web-based app is suitable for those flying drones for fun or under the new sub-2kg commercial category.

It will enable drones to enter a proposed location and will flag nearby ‘no-drone zones’ such as airports, helicopter landing areas, restricted areas, as well as areas where emergency services such as firefighters are operating.

Graeme Crawford, CASA’s group manager, aviation, said it will also educate Australia’s drone community on what rules to follow.

“The app will encourage these drone flyers to operate responsibly and to follow our standard operating conditions each and every time they fly,” Crawford said.

“We know people want to have fun with their drones. We want to help them do this safely by reducing the potential for them to fly their drone inadvertently in a way that might cause a threat to aircraft or other people.”

He added that will also provide necessary information and services they may need when flying.

Drone Complier’s CEO, Wayne Rochat said its software aimed to ensure drone compliance while providing safety and simplicity for both hobbyists and companies.

“Drone Complier’s new app will provide CASA with a capability to execute on their vision to create safe skies for all,” he added.

The app will be launched in May this year.