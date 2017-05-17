Dispute heats up over Victoria’s rail infrastruture

The Turnbull Government is “ripping off Victoria” over the allocation of budget funds for the state’s rail infrastructure projects, Victorian transport minister Jacinta Allan reportedly said.

The Liberal minister has joined Labor’s federal shadow minister Anthony Albanese in claims that the government had “dudded” Victoria’s request for $1.45 billion to go towards regional rail upgrades, according to a report by Rail Express.

Last Tuesday’s budget included a commitment of $1 billion in investment on Victorian infrastructure.

Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference last week that a massive gap had been left in their own commitments to upgrade the regional network.

“Even if all that money could be invested in regional rail, $1 billion can’t be made into $1.45 billion of work,” he said, as Labor also reportedly called it “another kick in the guts for Victoria”.

“Only Labor will give Victorians their fair share, so we can build the better transport, schools and hospitals they need and deserve,” Allan said.

Albanese added that “these vicious cuts highlight the chasm between the coalition government’s rhetoric on infrastructure”.