Dinner drone delivery trials under way in ACT, NSW

Australian Mexican food chain Guzman y Gomez and pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse have partnered with Project Wing, a team developing drone delivery technology in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

Both retailers will be taking part in Project Wings’ trials, receiving orders from testers using the drone team’s smartphone applications. Project Wing will then dispatch drones to the retailer’s location and, once loaded with the goods, deliver the orders to the testers’ residences.

On the company’s blog, Project Wing Co-Lead James Ryan Burgess explained, “Our partners Guzman y Gomez and Chemist Warehouse will teach us what we need to do to ensure that orders are channelled to their staff smoothly and that they can easily load goods onto our delivery drones.

“In the case of Guzman y Gomez, who is our first delivery partner for this trial, we’ll need to make sure our technology fits in smoothly into their kitchen operations, as their staff have to juggle many orders at once to ensure that every customer is served fresh, hot food in a timely fashion. We want to learn how much notice to give them for a drone’s arrival so that they can cook, pack, and load it in one well-timed workflow.”

He noted that through the collaboration with Chemist Warehouse, Project Wing hopes to confirm its system is able to support merchants with a wide variety of products. “As part of this test, [Chemist Warehouse is] offering nearly 100 products across categories like vitamins, dental care, sun care, and over-the-counter medicines,” Burgess said. “By practicing how we pack items of very different shapes and sizes into our fixed-sized package, we’ll learn how to optimize how many items we’re able to deliver per flight.

“The information we gather from both of these test partners will help us build a system so that merchants of all kinds can focus on what they’re good at – like making food or helping people feel healthier – rather than being distracted by complex delivery logistics.”