Digitalising the Australian workforce essential – Connolly

Siemens CEO Jeff Connolly has called for a change in attitude towards Australian manufacturing, and insists digitalising the workforce will help to tap into the global supply chain.

Speaking at Siemens’ Digitalise 2017 conference in Sydney on Wednesday, business leaders gathered to discuss the future of the industry and ways to better connect the marketplace.

“What we want to do is move Australia from cynicism to a ‘why-not attitude’,” Connolly said in his opening address. “The Industry 4.0 approach is not only about technology but is also about social readiness.

“We have got to be prepared for it and, with the digital world, we finally have an opportunity in Australia to [discard] the tyranny of distance and connect Australia with anywhere on the planet. SiemensCEO Jeff Connolly

“Some people say that tapping into the global supply chain isn’t real and that you cannot do it from Australia. Collaboration is not necessarily something that we do in Australia but the world is different now and we have to become a part of that collaboration culture.”

Discussing the role of Industry 4.0, Connolly said he believes the digital revolution has the ability to change the mentality of the industrial workforce as much as its processes.

“In my personal view, industry has to take a much higher load of the education and [implement] models seen elsewhere in the world,” he added.

Joining Connolly, managing director for the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, Jens Goennemann, discussed the role manufacturing plays on the global stage.

“The challenge is for companies to put their money towards the future and innovation,” he said. “Manufacturing is a broad church – where the other sectors are very distinct, manufacturing is a holistic sector.

“All the power houses in the world depend on manufacturing. We cannot rely on commodities because we use them up, so we need to rely on manufacturing and make it ready for the future.”